Dr. Tahira Akram, MD
Overview
Dr. Tahira Akram, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Akram is an amazing doctor and a wonderful and kind person.Thanks to her so much from the depth of my heart for taking such good care of me during and after the pregnancy as well as the delivery!! She always puts me at ease and I am very blessed to have her as my Ob-Gyn. She is truly a remarkable doctor and professional that i respect and trust.
About Dr. Tahira Akram, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1942202825
Education & Certifications
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
