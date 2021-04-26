Overview

Dr. Tahira Akram, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Akram works at Thach Ngoc Truong MD in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.