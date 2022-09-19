Dr. Tahir Tak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tahir Tak, MD
Dr. Tahir Tak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They graduated from Radboud University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse.
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 315-9025
Mayo Clinic Health System - Onalaska191 Theater Rd # 2W, Onalaska, WI 54650 Directions (608) 579-0139Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mayo Clinic Health System - Prairie du Chien800 E BLACKHAWK AVE, Prairie Du Chien, WI 53821 Directions (319) 988-6674Monday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Cardiology
- English, Dutch
- Male
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|U Amsterdam
- Mariatichting
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Radboud University
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
