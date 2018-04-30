Dr. Tahir Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tahir Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tahir Sheikh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group Psychiatry Downers Grove1341 WARREN AVE, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (773) 413-6900
-
2
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 275-5900
-
3
Riverside Psychiatric & Counseling P C.7234 Ogden Ave Ste 3N, Riverside, IL 60546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheikh?
Very great service! Amazing at his job, and knows what to do. He is a great doctor who knows his way around his proffession
About Dr. Tahir Sheikh, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1356397210
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh works at
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.