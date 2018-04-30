Overview

Dr. Tahir Sheikh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Sheikh works at Advocate Medical Group Psychiatry Downers Grove in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Riverside, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.