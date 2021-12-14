Overview

Dr. Tahir Haytoglu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.