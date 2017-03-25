Overview

Dr. Tahir Allauddin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Allauddin works at Virginia Medical Group in Colonial Heights, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.