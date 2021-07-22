Dr. Taher Sobhy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobhy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taher Sobhy, MD
Overview
Dr. Taher Sobhy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Libertyville Office755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 175, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 680-7002
-
2
Gurnee Office6440 Grand Ave # 204, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-6900
-
3
Northshore Medical Consultants Ltd1425 N Hunt Club Rd Ste 302, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I came to Dr Sobhy desperately ill, having left my previous PCP. Dr Sobhy made immediate time for me, even though I'd never been to his office before. He was so compassionate and caring, listening to everything I had to say about an illness that had been prolonged for well over a year due to previous doctor's lack of concern. Not only did Dr Sobhy listen to me and take immediate action, but he called me several times during the course of my recovery on his own time, just to check up on me. He reminds me of what doctors used to be, back in the days before the insurance companies ran everything. He's thoughtful, and does his research. I have 100% recommended him to everyone I know. His office staff is also very compassionate and responsive; I've never had any issues at all reaching anyone on the phone. When I schedule an online appointment, they get back to me in minutes via email, and when I call, they always answer the phone.
About Dr. Taher Sobhy, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- St. Mary of Nazareth Hosp
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Sobhy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobhy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobhy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobhy speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobhy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobhy.
