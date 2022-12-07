Dr. Taher Modarressi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modarressi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taher Modarressi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Taher Modarressi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Diabetes and Endocrine Association Hunter9100 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (504) 738-3949
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He goes above and beyond for his patients. He educates them and makes sure they have what he needs. He left a practice and the practice dropped the ball on my diabetes management when they left. I’ve spent the last year trying to find someone who’s a measure of the doctor he is and have been unsuccessful. You’d be in impeccable hands having him as your provider
About Dr. Taher Modarressi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1811335433
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Modarressi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modarressi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modarressi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Modarressi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modarressi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modarressi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modarressi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.