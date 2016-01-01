Dr. Taher Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taher Khalil, MD
Overview
Dr. Taher Khalil, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Dr. Khalil works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Center1425 Hand Ave Ste K, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 673-5404
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Taher Khalil, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821012113
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Northeastern Ohio U Hosps
- Northeastern Ohio U Hosps
- Cairo U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalil speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.