Overview

Dr. Taher Khalil, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.



Dr. Khalil works at Cardiovascular Center in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.