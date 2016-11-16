Overview

Dr. Taher Husainy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Husainy works at Sebastian River Primary Care in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Alzheimer's Disease and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.