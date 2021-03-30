Dr. Taher Elsdai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elsdai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taher Elsdai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taher Elsdai, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Johnstown, PA.
Dr. Elsdai works at
Locations
Chi Berkley Hills1 Tech Park Dr Ste 1130, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 475-8760
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center1086 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 475-8760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
- Somerset Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly. He took his time to explain things. The staff was very friendly as well
About Dr. Taher Elsdai, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1457616419
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
