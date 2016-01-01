Dr. Taheia Dozier, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dozier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Taheia Dozier, DDS
Overview
Dr. Taheia Dozier, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Flowery Branch, GA.
Dr. Dozier works at
Locations
-
1
Mulberry Creek Dental Care4030 Winder HWY, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 Directions (678) 785-2167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dozier?
About Dr. Taheia Dozier, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1568575280
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dozier accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dozier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dozier works at
Dr. Dozier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dozier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.