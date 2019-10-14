Overview

Dr. Taha Shipchandler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shipchandler works at INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL GROUP in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Bell's Palsy and Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.