Dr. Taha Jamil, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Jamil works at Medical Rehabilitation Group PC in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN, Sterling Heights, MI and Milford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.