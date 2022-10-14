See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Grand Blanc, MI
Dr. Taha Jamil, MD

Sports Medicine
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Taha Jamil, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.

Dr. Jamil works at Medical Rehabilitation Group PC in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN, Sterling Heights, MI and Milford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Rehabilitation Group PC
    4632 GENESYS PKWY, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 606-7181
  2. 2
    Clark Memorial Health
    1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 218-6543
  3. 3
    Farrah F Ahmad MD Pllc
    37300 Dequindre Rd Ste 104, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 606-7181
  4. 4
    Auto Pain Relief
    1181 N Milford Rd, Milford, MI 48381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 606-7181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 14, 2022
    I had compressed discs L 2-5 that were very debilitating so after the MRI I went to a neurologist to have it reviewed. It wasn’t bad enough for surgery so I went to Dr Jamil. After 3 visits & a series of 6/8 injections I’m now pain free
    Robert Olson — Oct 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Taha Jamil, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609812569
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taha Jamil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

