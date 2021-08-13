Dr. Tagrid Adili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tagrid Adili, MD
Overview
Dr. Tagrid Adili, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They graduated from Eastern Cen University Med School Dr and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Adili works at
Locations
Dr Tagrid Adili, MD463 Nw Prima Vista Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34983 Directions (772) 807-7166
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adili?
Dr Adili is wonderful! We decided to see her after FOUR attempts to see neurologist at the VAMC WPB. She immediately identified hubby’s issues- essential tremors- and tested him extensively to determine he does not have dementia. She takes time to explain everything and cares about her patients.
About Dr. Tagrid Adili, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1093820417
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- AULTMAN HOSPITAL
- Eastern Cen University Med School Dr
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adili has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adili works at
Dr. Adili has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adili speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Adili. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.