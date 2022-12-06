Dr. Tafadzwa Makarawo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makarawo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tafadzwa Makarawo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tafadzwa Makarawo, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Birmingham University (Uk) and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Colon and Rectal Center of Arizona18275 N 59th Ave # M176, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 993-2622
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Patient, caring, knowledgeable, sincere ... Excellent surgeon! Takes time, explains treatment/care thoroughly and answers all questions no matter how many you have. Easy to get appointment in timely manner. Also returns calls to answer questions & concerns in a timely manner. Staff are all friendly, helpful, efficient & follow through in a timely manner. I would highly recommend him!!!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376836452
- Swedish Medical Center, Seattle, Wa
- Michigan State University - Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Southfield, MI
- West Midlands Deanery
- Birmingham University (Uk)
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
