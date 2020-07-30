Overview

Dr. Tae-Woong Im, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Im works at Rancho Family Medical Group in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.