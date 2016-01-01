Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tae Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tae Park, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westland, MI.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harold Joh Md.pc1547 S Wayne Rd, Westland, MI 48186 Directions (734) 729-3133
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
About Dr. Tae Park, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Korean
- 1538133020
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.