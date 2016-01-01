Dr. Tae Noh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tae Noh, MD
Overview
Dr. Tae Noh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Clara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Tae W. Noh, M.D.4585 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste 110, Santa Clara, CA 95051 Directions (408) 683-9895
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tae Noh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851315667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Noh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.