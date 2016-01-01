Dr. Christina Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Lee, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Albany Medical Center Hospital and HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4795Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- HealthAlliance Hospital - Broadway Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christina Lee, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
