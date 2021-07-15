Overview

Dr. Tae Lee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas.



Dr. Lee works at Lakeside Life Center in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.