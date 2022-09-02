Dr. Tadeusz Poplawski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poplawski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tadeusz Poplawski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tadeusz Poplawski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Asheville Office11 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 213-1740
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 213-1740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Poplawaski and his staff are outstanding.They go above and beyond. They are a gift to the Asheville area .Lucky to have them!!!
About Dr. Tadeusz Poplawski, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972545580
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NAVARRA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poplawski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poplawski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poplawski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poplawski has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poplawski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poplawski speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Poplawski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poplawski.
