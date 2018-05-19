See All Oncologists in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Tadeu Ambros, MD

Oncology
3.5 (3)
Dr. Tadeu Ambros, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Dr. Ambros works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral Cancer Center in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral Cancer Center
    1030 COMMERCE CREEK BLVD, Cape Coral, FL 33909
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Colonial
    8981 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
  • Essentia Health-Fargo
  • Essentia Health-Fosston
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 19, 2018
    Very knowledgeable and caring.
    Elwood in Fargo, MN — May 19, 2018
    Oncology
    English
    1245551134
    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Ambros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ambros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ambros has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Secondary Malignancies, and more.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

