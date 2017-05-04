Overview

Dr. Taddese Desta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.



Dr. Desta works at Digestive Disease and Assoc Inc in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.