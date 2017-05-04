Dr. Desta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taddese Desta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Taddese Desta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.
Dr. Desta works at
Locations
Precision Research Institute LLC292 Euclid Ave Ste 115, San Diego, CA 92114 Directions (619) 266-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Desta is the best doctor!recommend him for anyone. Very pleasant, understanding and explain everythings to his patients with easy words.
About Dr. Taddese Desta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Amharic and Arabic
- 1346326246
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- St Mary's Hosp & Med Ctr
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
Dr. Desta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desta has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desta speaks Amharic and Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Desta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desta.
