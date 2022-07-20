Overview

Dr. Tadd Selby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Selby works at Adult & Pediatric Urology Inc in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.