Dr. Tadd Selby, MD
Overview
Dr. Tadd Selby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Selby works at
Locations
Tadd L. Selby MD Adult & Pediatric Urology Inc.1166 Esplanade Ste 3, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 893-0771
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Enloe Medical Center
- Glenn Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Selby is a kind, patient and knowledgeable doctor. He tells you exactly what he doing and why. Always personally called after surgeries to follow up. His office staff is amazing. Very accommodating to the patients needs. We could not have had a better experience, he is the BEST!
About Dr. Tadd Selby, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selby works at
Dr. Selby has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Selby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selby.
