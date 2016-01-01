Dr. Tadaki Tomita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tadaki Tomita, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tadaki Tomita, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-8550
-
2
Dermatology Mohs Glenview2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-7665
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Diagnostic Imaging Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7665
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UniCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tadaki Tomita, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1376706317
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Lahey Clinic
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Tomita works at
