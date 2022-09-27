See All Podiatrists in Bingham Farms, MI
Dr. Tad Sprunger, DPM
Super Profile

Dr. Tad Sprunger, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Tad Sprunger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Sprunger works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Bingham Farms, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Bingham Farms
    24255 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 100, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 988-8085
  2. 2
    Troy Foot and Ankle PC
    4550 Investment Dr Ste 280, Troy, MI 48098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 312-0767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 27, 2022
    He is amiable, explains well and doesn't rush doing so. For me, he addressed the infection brought about by my first surgery with another doctor. He also was able to take out the hardware on my outer ankle that would not heal and causing pain. Dr. Tad Sprunger for me is the cream of the crop! The best doctor I have encountered in my lifetime! I enthusiastically recommend Dr. Tad D. Sprunger. If you want things to go well...see Dr. Sprunger! He does everything by the book..culture sample, bloodwork and antibiotics. He is my angel and such a blessing!
    Margaret McMeekin — Sep 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Tad Sprunger, DPM
    About Dr. Tad Sprunger, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306922760
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Edgewater Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tad Sprunger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprunger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sprunger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprunger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sprunger has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprunger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprunger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprunger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprunger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprunger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

