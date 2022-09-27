Dr. Tad Sprunger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprunger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tad Sprunger, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tad Sprunger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Sprunger works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Bingham Farms24255 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 100, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 988-8085
-
2
Troy Foot and Ankle PC4550 Investment Dr Ste 280, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 312-0767
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sprunger?
He is amiable, explains well and doesn't rush doing so. For me, he addressed the infection brought about by my first surgery with another doctor. He also was able to take out the hardware on my outer ankle that would not heal and causing pain. Dr. Tad Sprunger for me is the cream of the crop! The best doctor I have encountered in my lifetime! I enthusiastically recommend Dr. Tad D. Sprunger. If you want things to go well...see Dr. Sprunger! He does everything by the book..culture sample, bloodwork and antibiotics. He is my angel and such a blessing!
About Dr. Tad Sprunger, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1306922760
Education & Certifications
- Edgewater Hospital
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprunger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprunger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprunger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprunger works at
Dr. Sprunger has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprunger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprunger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprunger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprunger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprunger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.