Dr. Tad Heinz, MD
Overview
Dr. Tad Heinz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with Dartmouth Med School
Dr. Heinz works at
Locations
Tad R. Heinz MD PC2960 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 578-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! What can I say? Dr. Heinz is amazing, and a super nice guy too. He helped me achieve results beyond my expectations. I highly recommend him. Dr. Heinz was patient with me and my questions, fully explaining what I should expect with treatment and results. I never felt rushed, always seemed like I was his ONLY patient! I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Heinz to family and friends.
About Dr. Tad Heinz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French and German
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Med School
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heinz speaks French and German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinz.
