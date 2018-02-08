See All Plastic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Tad Heinz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Tad Heinz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tad Heinz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with Dartmouth Med School

Dr. Heinz works at TAD R HEINZ MD in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Linda Huang, MD
Dr. Linda Huang, MD
10 (275)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Tad R. Heinz MD PC
    2960 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 578-1112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Heinz?

    Feb 08, 2018
    Wow! What can I say? Dr. Heinz is amazing, and a super nice guy too. He helped me achieve results beyond my expectations. I highly recommend him. Dr. Heinz was patient with me and my questions, fully explaining what I should expect with treatment and results. I never felt rushed, always seemed like I was his ONLY patient! I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Heinz to family and friends.
    Vicki Frazier in Atlanta, Georgia — Feb 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tad Heinz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tad Heinz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Heinz to family and friends

    Dr. Heinz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Heinz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tad Heinz, MD.

    About Dr. Tad Heinz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881693604
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dartmouth Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Wesleyan University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tad Heinz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heinz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heinz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heinz works at TAD R HEINZ MD in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Heinz’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tad Heinz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.