Dr. Tad Grenga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.



Dr. Grenga works at Chesapeake Regional Med Ctr in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.