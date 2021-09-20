See All Plastic Surgeons in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Tad Grenga, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tad Grenga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

Dr. Grenga works at Chesapeake Regional Med Ctr in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chesapeake Regional Med Ctr
    112 Gainsborough Sq, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 673-5900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tad Grenga MD Facs
    5818 Harbour View Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 673-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Optima Health
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2021
    Tad Gregna is a professional's professional and there is not much more that one must needs say other than he is a decidedly nice guy too. He explains his procedures ahead of the surgery; he explains... thoroughly...the pros and cons; the benefits and the problems and then he does his work. Tad was recommended to me by two physician friends... Dr. Ernesto Luciano Perez and Dr. Rich Brummett... and their recommendations were more than justified. Tad Grenga is simply the best!
    Dennis Gartman — Sep 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Tad Grenga, MD
    About Dr. Tad Grenga, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124009253
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
