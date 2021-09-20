Dr. Tad Grenga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grenga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tad Grenga, MD
Overview
Dr. Tad Grenga, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Dr. Grenga works at
Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Regional Med Ctr112 Gainsborough Sq, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 673-5900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Tad Grenga MD Facs5818 Harbour View Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 673-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grenga?
Tad Gregna is a professional's professional and there is not much more that one must needs say other than he is a decidedly nice guy too. He explains his procedures ahead of the surgery; he explains... thoroughly...the pros and cons; the benefits and the problems and then he does his work. Tad was recommended to me by two physician friends... Dr. Ernesto Luciano Perez and Dr. Rich Brummett... and their recommendations were more than justified. Tad Grenga is simply the best!
About Dr. Tad Grenga, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1124009253
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grenga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grenga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grenga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grenga works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Grenga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grenga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grenga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grenga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.