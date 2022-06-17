Overview

Dr. Tad Callahan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Callahan works at Center For Women's Health in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

