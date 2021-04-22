Dr. Tad Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tad Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Tad Baum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Locations
Baum Tad MD50 Memorial Dr Ste 105, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 534-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, thoughtful, accurate, good staff, explains choices clearly and carefully. Did a superb job removing a cataract for me. Had previously removed cataracts for my wife, too.
About Dr. Tad Baum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770597502
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- University Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baum has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baum speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
