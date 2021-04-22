See All Ophthalmologists in Leominster, MA
Dr. Tad Baum, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tad Baum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.

Dr. Baum works at BAUM TAD MD in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Baum Tad MD
    50 Memorial Dr Ste 105, Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-2426

  UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus

Stye
Chalazion
Drusen
Stye
Chalazion
Drusen

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Fallon Community Health Plan
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Meritain Health
    MultiPlan
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Network Health
    Tufts Health Plan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 22, 2021
    Thorough, thoughtful, accurate, good staff, explains choices clearly and carefully. Did a superb job removing a cataract for me. Had previously removed cataracts for my wife, too.
    — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Tad Baum, MD

    Ophthalmology
    33 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1770597502
    Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
    New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    University Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center
    UNIV OF MA MED SCH
