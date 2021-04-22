Overview

Dr. Tad Baum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Baum works at BAUM TAD MD in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.