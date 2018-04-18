Dr. Tace Rico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tace Rico, MD
Dr. Tace Rico, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Dermatology at Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 416, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Dermatology At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 209, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Dermatology at Winter Garden2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This was our second dermatologist opinion since the previous specialist was a waste of money. Dr. Rico has excellent bed side manners and provides a thrilled explanation of her health plan. She had the answers to all my questions since my son has been battleing eczema since birth. I have tried almost everything from meds to natural herbs and it doesn’t control it. She gave us a different routine to follow and it has been a week of 0 flares. So happy with the results and his skin looks amazing.
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1871755868
- University of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hosp
- Internal Medicine/ Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Rico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rico speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.