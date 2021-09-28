See All Ophthalmologists in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Tac Lee, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tac Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Weirton Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at LEE EYE CENTER in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Blindness and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lee Eye Center Boardman
    8135 MARKET ST, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 758-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trinity Medical Center East
  • Weirton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blindness
Corneal Erosion
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 28, 2021
    Sep 28, 2021
I had a great experience today visiting Dr. Lee's office for the first time. From the appointment I made over the phone with Marie, to meeting and being diagnosed / evaluated by Dr. Roman, to meeting Dr. Lee and discussing what was happening with my vision and what needed to be done to correct the issues. Then I had a final meeting with Brent to look at options for my surgery, scheduling and even most importantly the financing options to move forward. Great teamwork and commendations to Dr. Lee for having the friendly and dedicated professionals that made my visit a pleasant and worthwhile experience. Lou
    Lou B. McDonald, Ohio — Sep 28, 2021
    About Dr. Tac Lee, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1790781722
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • U ND
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tac Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Blindness and Corneal Erosion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

