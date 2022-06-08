Overview

Dr. Tabitha Townsend, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center, Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. Townsend works at Halifax Health - Center for Oncology in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.