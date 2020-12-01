Dr. Tabitha Moe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tabitha Moe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tabitha Moe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-3366MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (480) 878-4740MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Scottsdale Healthcare Corp340 E Palm Ln Ste A175, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 386-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Intelligent. Thorough. Helpful. Explained well.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- Bryan College
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Moe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moe has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Moe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moe.
