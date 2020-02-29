Overview

Dr. Tabetha Simpson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Simpson works at The Art of Medicine Direct, PLLC in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.