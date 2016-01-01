Dr. Tabatha Barber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tabatha Barber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tabatha Barber, DO is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Grand Haven, MI.
Dr. Barber works at
Locations
PrivaMD Physicians16986 Robbins Rd Ste 180, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Directions (616) 213-0253Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tabatha Barber, DO
- Functional Medicine
- English
- 1336369701
Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barber accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barber works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.