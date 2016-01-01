See All Alternative Care in Grand Haven, MI
Dr. Tabatha Barber, DO

Functional Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tabatha Barber, DO is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Grand Haven, MI. 

Dr. Barber works at PrivaMD Physicians in Grand Haven, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    PrivaMD Physicians
    16986 Robbins Rd Ste 180, Grand Haven, MI 49417 (616) 213-0253
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

  • North Ottawa Community Health System
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Heavy Metal Detoxification Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    3.8
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Tabatha Barber, DO

    • Functional Medicine
    • English
    • 1336369701
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tabatha Barber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barber works at PrivaMD Physicians in Grand Haven, MI. View the full address on Dr. Barber’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

