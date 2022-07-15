Dr. Mir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabasum Mir, MD
Overview
Dr. Tabasum Mir, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 501 5th Ave Rm 602, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 210-2343
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mir?
It was a great visit for a cosmetic procedure. Her attention to detail is amazing! I am so happy with her work, staff and follow up
About Dr. Tabasum Mir, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1205261161
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.