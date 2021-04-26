Overview

Dr. Tabassum Safri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Safri works at Emory at Snellville Primary Care (Presidential Circle) in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.