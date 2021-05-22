Overview

Dr. Tabassum Chowdhury, MB BCH is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Al-Fateh U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Chowdhury works at Adventist Health Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.