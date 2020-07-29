Dr. Tab Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tab Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Tab Thompson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Columbia Office2801 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205 Directions (803) 256-7076Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
Irmo Office7182 Woodrow St, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 451-0491Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson removed a melanoma from inside my ear and got it all the first time. Very down to earth and gets right to the problem confidently.
About Dr. Tab Thompson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245304468
Education & Certifications
- MC Va
- Greenville Hosp System
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.