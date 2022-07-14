Dr. T J Dorsey II, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsey II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. T J Dorsey II, DDS
Dr. T J Dorsey II, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ocoee, FL.
Colonial Drive Family Dentistry10169 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 604-8329Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday7:00am - 10:00am
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Florida Combined Life
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Dorsey and staff, are great. I was there on 7/13/22 I had (J) , very professional and courteous. I was very nervous, because of being a senior citizen. He put me at ease. Keep up the good work (DR. Dorsey and staff) us
- Fisk University
Dr. Dorsey II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorsey II accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsey II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsey II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsey II.
