Overview

Dr. T J Dorsey II, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ocoee, FL.



Dr. Dorsey II works at Colonial Drive Family Dentistry in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.