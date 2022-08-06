Dr. T Phillip Shin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. T Phillip Shin, DDS
Overview
Dr. T Phillip Shin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glendale, AZ.
Dr. Shin works at
Locations
-
1
Arrowhead Creekside Dental7200 W Bell Rd Ste C2, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 264-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Painless . fun.Dr
About Dr. T Phillip Shin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1558656785
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
