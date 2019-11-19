Overview

Dr. T Clark Robinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at Allied Orthopedics in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.