Dr. T R Christian Reutter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. T R Christian Reutter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. T R Christian Reutter, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Health Science College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Reutter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine18 E 41st St Rm 2002, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 481-4998Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reutter?
Very patient, understanding, and encouraging.
About Dr. T R Christian Reutter, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1477632503
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Health Science College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reutter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reutter works at
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Reutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reutter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.