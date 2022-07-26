Overview

Dr. T Pendurthi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Pendurthi works at T. Kumar Pendurthi Surgical Associates, LLC in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Hemorrhoids, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.