Dr. Tobia Mercuro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercuro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tobia Mercuro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tobia Mercuro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Saint Peter's University Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Mercuro works at
Locations
-
1
Princeton Office800 Bunn Dr Ste 101, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-2800
-
2
Temple University Health System3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mercuro?
Both my husband and I have been seeing Dr. Mercuro for at least 10 years as we both have heart conditions. He literally saved my husband’s life twice. We always receive utmost attention during our visits. The staff is also outstanding. Both receptionists and support staff during the stress tests, ultrasound, etc. They even had an amazing therapy dog during my last ECO test. I would never wanted to have a different doctor and the practice to trust my heart with. Gratefully, Anastasia (and Joseph Michael Vanderbeck )
About Dr. Tobia Mercuro, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1851320634
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercuro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercuro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercuro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercuro works at
Dr. Mercuro has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercuro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mercuro speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercuro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercuro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercuro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercuro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.