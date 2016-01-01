Overview

Dr. T McBride, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. McBride works at Surgical Associates Of Warner Robins in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.