Dr. T K Venkatesan, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. T K Venkatesan, MB BS is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Locations
ChicagoENT3000 N Halsted St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Venkatesan is very patient and explains everything so that you can understand things
About Dr. T K Venkatesan, MB BS
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tamil
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Dr. Venkatesan works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.