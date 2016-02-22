Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from Temple University - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 531-1386Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr Johnson is amazing. He is very personable and always made me feel comfortable and never rushed. He did revision surgery to a prior breast reconstruction that I had 2 years prior. I can't say enough good things about him and his staff! I highly recommend them.
About Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1144245911
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass
- Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University - Philadelphia
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.