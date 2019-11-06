Dr. T Figueroa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figueroa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. T Figueroa, MD
Dr. T Figueroa, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
Figueroa, Bani-Hani, Hagerty1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5986
Philadelphia833 Chestnut St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 861-8830
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Voorhees443 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 309-8508
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Bryn MawrBryn Mawr Medical Arts, Bryn Athyn, PA 19009 Directions (610) 542-3300
Figueroa, Bani-Hani, Hagerty33 S 9th St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 416-4441
Nemours825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 250, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 542-3300
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
This amazing physician was my sons urologist for many years. One of the best Dr.’s I’ve ever met and truly a great man.
- Pediatric Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1841381134
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
