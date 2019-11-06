See All Pediatric Urologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. T Figueroa, MD

Pediatric Urology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. T Figueroa, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn

Dr. Figueroa works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Voorhees, NJ, Bryn Athyn, PA and Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Figueroa, Bani-Hani, Hagerty
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5986
    Philadelphia
    833 Chestnut St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 861-8830
    Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Voorhees
    443 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 309-8508
    Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Bryn Mawr
    Bryn Mawr Medical Arts, Bryn Athyn, PA 19009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 542-3300
    Figueroa, Bani-Hani, Hagerty
    33 S 9th St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441
    Nemours
    825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 250, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 542-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurogenic Bladder
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Neurogenic Bladder
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis

Neurogenic Bladder
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Circumcision
Hydronephrosis
Hypospadias
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Undescended Testicles
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cystometry
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Exstrophy of Bladder
Hydrocele
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Orchiectomy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Spermatocele
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stricture
Varicocele
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2019
    This amazing physician was my sons urologist for many years. One of the best Dr.’s I’ve ever met and truly a great man.
    Karen Basara/ Ryan Wilhide — Nov 06, 2019
    About Dr. T Figueroa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841381134
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
