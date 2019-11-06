Overview

Dr. T Figueroa, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn



Dr. Figueroa works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Voorhees, NJ, Bryn Athyn, PA and Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.